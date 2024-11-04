Social Media Erupts After Rams' Thrilling OT Win
The Los Angeles Rams' 26-20 win over the Seattle Seahawks was a typical matchup between the two teams. It was physical, hard-fought, and full of big plays.
However, it seemed like both teams wanted to give the game away numerous times throughout. It was a nail-biter until the final whistle, and social media had it's ups and downs.
The Rams were able to score first with a 38-yard field goal to make it 3-0. However, some fans wanted the Rams to be more aggressive. The Rams were riding a wave of momentum entering the contest, and some felt seven would be better than three.
The game was a heavily defensive contest, and perhaps no one stood out more than Rams rookie defensive linemen Jared Verse and Braden Fiske. They combined for three sacks on the day, and both are considered candidates for the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award.
Things exploded near the end of the first half when Matthew Stafford was intercepted and Puka Nacua threw a punch at a Seahawks player. Nacua was ejected, and Twitter rightfully criticized him.
Kamren Kinchens' 103-yard pick-six was perhaps the most electrifying play of the game. It was a crucial score that gave all of the momentum to Los Angeles and some wondered if it was the killing blow to the Seahawks.
Then a blocked punt gave the Seahawks what could have been a golden opportunity to make it a 20-20 ball game. And then Smith preceded to throw a second interception to Kinchens again and it seemed like the Rams would pull it out.
Smith would engineer an eight-play, 73-yard drive to tie the game with just a minute left in the contest. With a timeout left and 51 second, it was up to Stafford to lead the Rams on a game-winning drive.
Stafford was no stranger to such moments, and a big pass interference call in the Rams' favor was able to kickstart their march toward victory.
The Rams were unable to capitalize and the Seahawks had one more shot with 19 seconds left. Overtime was to come, which was fitting for how back and forth the game was. The Seahawks won the toss, and fans just about mailed it in.
The doubters were wrong.
The Rams came up huge on a third- and fourth-down, stopping Kenneth Walker III for a turnover on downs and getting the ball back to Stafford. Clutch Stafford meant game over.
Stafford's game-winning pass to Demarcus Robinson was about as good as it gets for a game-winning play. Rams fans lost it.
