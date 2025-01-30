Rams' Rivals 49ers Could Be Heavily Interested in WRs and Trigger Draft Mayhem
The 49ers love their wide receivers and it seems they could once again select a pass catcher with a priority selection in the 2025 NFL Draft. Sources at the Senior Bowl state that the organization were impressed with several pass catchers, most of them having a day two grade attached to them.
While this doesn't guarantee their selection, the 49ers' alleged interest could be stemming from a potential move that could see Deebo Samuel depart from the organization. Samuel is entering the final year of his deal so it is unclear if the 49ers want to move him this offseason or wait for his deal to expire if they wish to go in a different direction.
The 49ers are unlikely to extend him due to his drop in production and the team has extended themselves financially in the receiver department. Brandon Aiyuk signed a four-year/ 120 million dollar extension that kicks in for the 2026 season, Jauan Jennings signed a two-year/ 15.5 million dollar extension that expires following the 2025 season and they spent their 2024 first-round pick on Ricky Pearsall.
Considering the fact that the team has yet to secure Brock Purdy's extension, they will need a receiver for cheap and thus could use one of four picks they have within the first three rounds on a priority pass catcher.
During the Senior Bowl this week in Mobile, the word from some in attendance has been that the Niners have shown heavy interest in Iowa State's Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel as well as Utah State's Jalen Royals. If they do select one of these players, that could trigger a run on pass-catchers in the middle of the second round that could see the receiver market become baron by the time the Rams' third-round selection comes around.
This could drastically impact the team's draft plans as they do not have a second-round pick, using it in the draft day trade that secured Braden Fiske last year.
The Rams have several options. They could trade their first-round pick for extra selections, they could select a receiver in the third on a gamble or they could simply select one in the first round. They could also use their first-round pick to trade for a player or could flash the cash in free agency for a player like Tee Higgins.
Whatever they decide to do, that decision could be heavily influenced by what their rivals decide to do come draft day.
