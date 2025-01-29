The Rams Need to Add Jimmy Horn Jr to Their Draft Boards
Speed kills. Everyone knows that to be true. One of the biggest reasons Colorado had a successful season in 2024 was due to the speed of Jimmy Horn Jr. Horn came to Boulder as one of many players brought over by Buffalos head coach Deion Sanders and outside of Sanders' children and Travis Hunter, Horn played the biggest role it the programs' turnaround.
Horn is not just fast, he has game-changing speed. Regardless of whether he has the ball in his hands or not, Horn outraces defenders with ease and while he may not be able to turn the corner in the NFL in the same way he did in college, how he spreads defenses vertically and horizontally makes him a much-needed addition to a Rams offense, an offense currently devoid of Horn's level of quickness.
The two fastest receivers on the Rams, Tutu Atwell, and Demarcus Robinson are both set to hit free agency and the team has not made any indication that they're interested in bringing either player back in 2025.
The Rams have several responsibilities that they need to address in the early rounds of the draft, especially if they allow Ahkello Witherspoon, Alaric Jackson, and/ or Bobby Brown to walk in free agency.
So a player like Horn who may end up as a late-round pick or UDFA would be the perfect type of player for the Rams to take a chance on. Horn's speed is his greatest attribute as a player but he also brings a level of maturity that will only enhance the Rams' championship efforts. He's not a player that anyone has to worry about and because of that, Horn will take advantage of his opportunties early and often.
He has underrated hands, can create separation, and by targeting Horn downfield, it will force defensive coordinators to use two high safeties, opening up the inside run. Horn can also run the screen, giving the Rams another option in case defenses target Puka Nacua.
The on-field possibilities are endless for Horn and when it comes to filling a massive need, Horn represents the biggest bang for your buck deal there is in the upcoming draft.
