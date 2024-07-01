Rams Rookie Defender Labeled As Instant Impact Player For 2024
The Los Angeles Rams 2024 NFL Draft class was one of the best in the entire NFL. They brought in multiple players who should make their presence known from day one in the league.
Los Angeles will be looking to get back to the postseason this year after a surprising appearance last season. The team believes they have the pieces in place to do so, especially with the youth movement they have undergone of late.
Chad Reuter of NFL.com listed 14 rookies that he sees making an instant impact this season. The Rams' second-round pick Braden Fiske made the list and he is expected to have a large role on defense this year.
"Rams 2023 third-round picks Kobie Turner and Byron Young were selected to last season’s NFL.com All-Rookie Team after earning nine and eight sacks, respectively. Verse and Fiske will be another dynamic duo, bolstering a team effort in replacing future Hall of Famer Aaron Donald. Verse will overpower and outhustle tackles on the outside to post at least seven sacks, while Fiske should benefit from single-block situations inside thanks to his workmanlike effort in run support and on third down."
Fiske was great in college, playing for Florida State this past season. He racked up 43 total tackles, nine coming for loss. Fiske also registered six sacks across the season.
He played five years in college football plus a red-shirt year in 2018. Fiske is one of the most NFL-ready players from this draft class and the Rams are high on his upside.
If he can perform well early on, it could be a massive benefit for Los Angeles. Especially with the team losing All-Pro Aaron Donald to retirement, the development of Fiske is monumental to the success of the Rams this season.
