Rams Rookie Defender Not Participating in Preseason Matchup Against Chargers
Safety Kamren Kinchens didn't suit up for the Los Angeles Rams matchup with cross-town rivals the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday.
It can likely be inferred that since Kinchens isn't playing, he has likely earned a starting spot. To the dismay of fans, Rams head coach Sean McVay is notorious for resting his starters throughout the season.
It's no surprise if Kinchens is named as a starter for the Rams since he is a ballhawk in the secondary. Throughout camp, Kinchens displayed his physicality and concept recognition.
The rookie has made splash plays all throughout camp. His peformance likely convinced McVay that he is a set started.
"I can learn anything, man, I'm a football junkie," Kinchens said via the team's transcript. "So when I get into the building, I'm giving everything I got."
Although Kinchens may be confident in his abilities, the safety is grateful that Los Angeles gave him a shot.
"They gave me the opportunity of a lifetime," Kinchens said.
The Rams drafted the safety in the third round of the 2024 NFL draft, he was 99th overall.
Kinchens joins a unit that is short Aaron Donald, who had been the Rams' defensive star for the last decade. Los Angeles invested heavily to make up for Donald's absence by adding defensive players in the draft. Three of the Rams' first four draft picks went toward defensive rookies, including Kinchens, Jared Verse, and Braden Fiske.
Verse was the Rams' first round-pick at 19th overall and Fiske was the 39th overall pick in the second round.
The trio of defensive rookies have a chance of establishing a new identity for the Rams' defensive unit. Kinchens certainly has the collegiate resume to make a big impact for the Rams this season.
Kinchens finished his final collegiate season tied for the sixth-most interceptions in the Football Bowl Subdivision. In 2023, he also recorded 59 tackles, which helped Kinchens earn First-Team All-ACC honors.
In 2022, Kinchens was named an Associated Press First-Team All-American following six interceptions that season. He ended the final two seasons of his college career with a total of 11 picks.
There were also other defensive players not dressed for Saturday's game. Like Kinchens, cornerback Jerry Jacobs was not in uniform.
Defensive lineman Desjuan Johsnon was in uniform on Saturday. Johnson missed a day of practice after being sidelined by a lower leg injury, but it's evident it wasn't too serious.