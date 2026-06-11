Why a Wanya Morris Trade Makes Sense for the Rams Following Alaric Jackson's Arrest

The Los Angeles Rams are potentially facing some uncertainty at the left tackle position as they head into the summer. On Tuesday, left tackle Alaric Jackson was arrested on felony battery charges after an alleged incident with a woman.

In the incident, Jackson allegedly left scratch marks and bruises on the woman’s arm. The woman has since requested a temporary restraining order.

This appears to be just the beginning of details around the incident. Part of the incident seems to have been recorded and it’s certainly possible that it will be released at some point. If that does happen, it would force the Rams to make a decision on Jackson.

The NFL is very clear when it comes to instances of domestic violence and battery. Following an investigation, Jackson could face a baseline six-game suspension, Jackson could see a baseline six-game suspension. Given that it is his second offense, it could put Jackson out longer.

At this point, any replacement option is limited. The Rams could sign a familiar face in Joe Noteboom for depth or see what Taylor Decker still has left. Decker has 10 years of starting experience, but has dealt with shoulder injuries in recent years, causing his level of play to decline.

Another route that the Rams could explore is via trade. According to reports, the Kansas City Chiefs and offensive tackle Wanya Morris are exploring trade options.

The Chiefs and OT Wanya Morris have agreed to explore trade options, per sources.



Morris, who has 16 starts in three seasons (11 in 2024), would like the chance to play more and Kansas City has tackle depth. pic.twitter.com/8LMSO9eEmS — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) June 9, 2026

Morris started 11 games in 2024 and ranked 56th out of 60 qualifying tackles according to PFF. Over the last three years, he has struggled at times with the Chiefs and was replaced as the starter last season when the team drafted Josh Simmons in the first round.

Coming out of Oklahoma, Morris was seen as an athletic prospect with tools that needed to be developed. While he has shown flashes as a run-blocker, he has often struggled in pass protection.

In past years, the Rams have taken chances on offensive line projects and had success. In 2019, they traded for Austin Corbett, who became a staple at right guard. The Rams also traded for Kevin Dotson who was seen as an inconsistent starter and fell out of favor with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

That’s not to say that Morris would have the same outcome. However, he could provide good depth and compete for the starting role. Additionally, he’s a cheap option. Given that both sides are looking for a trade, it may be possible to acquire Morris for a late Day 3 draft pick. With Morris, the Rams would only take on a $1.4 million cap hit.

It is worth noting that Morris is coming off of a season-ending knee injury and has been in a knee brace to start the summer. He also dealt with knee issues during the 2024 season. However, he’s still young at just 26 years old and is far from a finished product. A new situation could be beneficial for Morris in the same way that it was for Corbett and Dotson.

When it comes to Jackson, it’s best to wait for all of the facts to emerge. However, the Rams also need to be prepared for a case in which they are without their starting left tackle. If Jackson does end up with a suspension, Morris is a player that the Rams will have to consider.

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