Rams Rookie Earns Team-High Grade In Sunday's Win
The Los Angeles Rams (6-6) received another impressive performance from one of their rookie linebackers in Omar Speights in a 21-14 win over the New Orleans Saints (4-8). The defense was a pivotal piece to victory and Speights had one of the best games of his young career.
Speights was atop the charts for Rams players for the highest-graded player in Week 13 on the team by PFF with a 94.1 grade. Graded on a 100- point scale, Speights had almost all positively impactful plays that held lead to a key win that keeps the Rams alive in the playoff hunt.
Speights finished the game with 10 tackles and one pass deflection in the win. It marked a season-high in tackles for the undrafted rookie. He was so close to having his first career interception with a pass from Saints quarterback Derek Carr just sifted through his hands late in the second half.
This was a game where Speights needed to come up big in key moments and did so consistently throughout the contest. There is something to be said about any rookie defender that totals double-digit tackles, no matter the opponent.
There are several rookies that are starting and making a major impact for this Rams defense, including fellow linebacker Jared Verse. Speights and Verse have been learning from veteran backer Christian Rozeboom and the growth of the two young players has heightened in a very short time.
Through 12 games, Speights has 38 total tackles with the stuff tackles, one pass deflection, and one tackle for loss. With the PFF grade that he put up this past Sunday, it has shown that Speights is making more plays than mistakes.
Speights was not selected in the last year's NFL Draft by the Rams and had been signed as an undrafted free agent after the draft. He is one of a few rookie free agents that have found success in the first dozen games of their careers. Speights will continue to receive more snaps and make plays.
With just five games to play and three of them being divisional, the Rams' defensive unit will need to come up clutch with some big performance, limiting their opposing offenses. Speights and company will be asked to play a large amount of snaps and will seek to make some game-changing plays.
