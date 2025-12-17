Rams Make All the Right Moves in New Mock Draft

The Los Angeles Rams always swing for the fences in the NFL Draft. And in recent years, all those swings have hit right on the dot. The Rams know what to look for when they are searching for their next star player and franchise player.

The Rams do a great job of putting together a great list of players they want to go after, and usually, they always get those players. Many times, it is simply because other teams do not have the players they like on their radar, or they got overlooked.

Right now, the Rams are fully focused on making a deep run in the playoffs and getting that second Super Bowl in Los Angeles .

Their team is playing great football and is the team to beat. The Rams have looked like a football team that is playing its best ball when it matters the most. But once this season is over, which Rams hope it come in February, they will turn their focus on the 2026 NFL Draft.

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay smiles after a touchdown by wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) against the Arizona Cardinals in the second half at State Farm Stadium on Dec 7, 2025, in Glendale, Ariz. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This Rams team will have not only their pick in the 2026 draft, but will have a second pick from the Atlanta Falcons. And right now, that is a top 10 pick in the draft.

Daniel Flick of Sports Illustrated recently released his first-round 2026 NFL mock draft. Flick has the Rams taking their biggest needs in the first round.

May 28, 2025; Woodland Hills, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead reacts during organized team activities at Rams Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

10. Los Angeles Rams (from Falcons), Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

The Rams have two first-round picks after trading down with the Falcons in the 2025 draft, and it wouldn’t be surprising if Los Angeles uses both choices on fixing a secondary that’s cause for concern. McCoy didn’t play this season due to a torn ACL sustained in January, but his buzz hasn’t diminished.

He’s quick-footed, fluid and made four interceptions in 2024, his lone full season at Tennessee after transferring from Oregon State. The Rams have a glaring need, and McCoy has the talent to fill it.

Nov 30, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Jermod McCoy (3) celebrates the interception against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

31. Los Angeles Rams (11–3), Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

The Rams need an eventual successor for 11-year starting right tackle Rob Havenstein, and 2023 fifth-round pick Warren McClendon has filled in admirably for the injured Havenstein this season. But Los Angeles needs to add more talent and depth at offensive tackle, and it’s a good situation for Proctor, who wouldn’t need to play right away.

The 6' 7", 366-pound Proctor has battled inconsistency this season, often related to his balance and body control. Still, he’s had high-level flashes due to his athleticism and road-grading ability as a run blocker.

Nov 15, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor (74) and Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams (2) use hurdles to loose up before the game with Oklahoma at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby | Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

