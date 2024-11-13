Who Played the Best in Rams' Loss to the Dolphins?
The Los Angeles Rams suffered a difficult loss on Monday Night Football to the Miami Dolphins. After winning three games in a row, the Rams were unable to secure a fourth-straight win.
It was an overall disappointing performance from a Rams team that has played well over the last few weeks after starting the season 1-4.
While the end result was disappointing for the Rams as a team, Los Angeles had multiple players play well agains the Dolphins.
According to Pro Football Focus, defensive tackle Kobie Turner was the defense’s highest-graded player. He registered a sack and six tackles. He recorded four quarterback pressures, which was second-highest on the team Monday night.
The Rams’ defense did their part to put the team in a position to win. Many Rams defenders graded amongst the best at their position in Week 10.
- DT Kobie Turner: 90.8
- OLB Jared Verse: 89.7
- LB Christian Rozeboom: 89.6
- DL Tyler Davis: 82.0
- LB Omar Speights: 77.0
Verse and Rozeboom had stellar performances. Verse recorded a sack and led the Rams’ defense with five pressures on the day.
Rozeboom was all over the field Monday night. He played arguably the best game of his career, as he consistently made his presence felt on the field. His 89.6 grade was the highest grade he ever received in his career. He also had an interception and two passes defended.
Considering how well the defense performed, it is fair to say the Rams’ offense did not hold up their end of the bargain. Their Pro Football Focus grades reflects that as well, as the offenses’ highest graded-players graded much lower than the defense’s.
- WR Tyler Johnson: 83.0
- WR Puka Nacua: 73.1
- QB Matthew Stafford: 70.2
- WR Cooper Kupp: 67.9
- LT Alaric Jackson: 65.3
Nacua played well, leading the team with nine catches on 14 targets, for 98 yards.
Stafford played a solid game, even under duress. Stafford graded relatively well, even though he threw an interception and fumbled the ball twice. According to PFF, Stafford did not have any turnover-worthy plays. His interception came on a tipped pass, which is likely why PFF did not grade it as a turnover worthy-play.
Kupp added seven catches and 80 yards, including a excellent one-handed on a crucial play for the Rams. Jackson had a decent game, allowing only two pressures and a sack. Still, his 77.8 pass-blocking grade led all Rams offensive linemen.
