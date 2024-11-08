Rams Rookie Collects Midseason Award
The Los Angeles Rams (4-4) might just have drafted the next defensive superstar this past offseason with a major midseason award being handed out to the Rams' top rookie performer so far this year.
First-year outside linebacker Jared Verse has been named as the 2024 Midseason Defensive Rookie of the Year by NFL on FOX Podcast. That is not the only news publication that donned Verse as the best defensive rookie midway through the season. It is widely known what kind of impact he has had.
Verse has totaled 3.5 sacks which leads all rookies and has created 39 pressures through eight games. His former collegiate teammate and current Rams rookie colleague, Braden Fiske, is just a half-sack behind Verse with three.
"I think it's as simple as this. There are a lot of great things these guys possess, but in a very cyclical league, things change, schemes change and consistent things that show up, toughness wins over time," Head coach Sean McVay said on Monday regarding the two rookie's . "Tough times don't last, but tough people do. We wanted to find tough people. We wanted to find mentally and physically tough players that have an edge, an energy, and an ability to execute in crunch time moments. Those guys were checking those boxes in their career and you're starting to see it come to life here for us. It's probably the least amount of words when I know I can just talk forever to you guys."
The Florida State product has impressed the entire Rams organization and most of the league with the outstanding start to his career. Besides being a great player, he is great human being and has integrated his high-energy, tough personality into his play style.
"One of the things I love about this guy is that he comes from a great family, he's incredibly respectful, it's an edge to him that is so healthy," McVay said. "I think it's one of the special things that makes him who he is. You can see that in his play energy. His personality comes out on this tape and that's what we loved about him. You forget these guys are coming into their own and continuing to mature."
If Verse is able to stay on the path as one of the league's best rookie defenders, he very well could turn that midseason award into an official Defensive Rookie of the Year honor. It cannot go understated how impactful he has been for this defense over the first eight games of his career.
