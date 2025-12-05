Rams Kyren Williams' Continues His Commitment to the Community

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams named their 2025 Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee, choosing Kyren Williams to represent the organization.

Williams , a noted man of the community, has not let up on his efforts since diving into community service as a young man.

Williams on the Nomination

The players are guaranteed one day off a week, and it's on Tuesdays. Despite Williams' life pulling him towards his work and familial responsibilities, he made sure to use his day off to impact those around him.

Williams spoke on his nomination on Thursday, diving into his activities, while stating what the honor meant to him.

“It means everything," stated Williams. "I want to start off and say thank you to everybody who played a part in allowing me to even be in this position to get here. [Executive Vice President of Community Impact and Engagement] Molly Higgins has played a huge role to obviously the whole Rams organization, the community side of things also allowed me to want to do these things and they made it possible. I remember coming to Molly at the beginning of the season. I told Molly, ‘Every Tuesday I want to be somewhere."

Nov 30, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (23) scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

"I want to be in the community. I want to continue to keep inspiring, impacting and creating change amongst young people.’ Molly, she does what she does and she went out there and she figured out all the things that I could be useful at, things where I could go and do exactly what I said I wanted to do. She made it possible. Shout out to Molly and all the Rams, but to me, it's a blessing to me. This is why I play the game and what I do it for.”

Williams Details His Efforts Within the Community

Williams was asked on how he stays connected with the community, going on to detail some of the things he's been able to do in what little spare time he has.

“First of all, what I'm super proud of myself about was being able to host a Turkey drive at the Lincoln Rams end of the season banquet," stated Williams . "I was thinking about being there and about Little League and having all those banquets as a little leaguer and imagining if an NFL player would've walked into my banquet and been there. I would've been shell shocked. Me being able to do that is a blessing."

Nov 30, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (23) looks on before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

"I was able to be here with the Rams wheelchair team, be able to obviously play football, but continuing to keep dreaming, be able to not be told no by anybody. Those guys are examples of that. They're still playing football despite the disabilities that they do have. They're having fun doing it. Being able to just meet people like that, even the S.T.E.A.M. unit at the Bunche Middle School. For me that was another great opportunity just to be able to connect with young kids, connect with the education and just be able to bring football in to the city and all the people that are woven in here.

What Williams didn't mention is his extensive efforts to honor and assist first responders after the January wildfires that afflicted the greater Los Angeles area. His work and his dedication to improving the lives around him is one of the many reasons why he exemplifies what it means to be a Rams.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.