Rams Rookie Reveals Special Relationship with Hall of Fame Legend
The Los Angeles Rams' young defense has stepped up their play in recent weeks.
One of the Rams bright spots on defense has been rookie safety Kamren Kinchens, from the University of Miami.
Kinchens is coming off his best game in his young career. Kinchens had two interceptions in the Rams' Week 9 victory over the Seattle Seahawks.
Kinchens first interception was a 103-yard pick-six that changed the game. The 22-year-old holds the longest interception return for a touchdown in Rams history.
Kinchens is familiar with Hall of Fame safety Ed Reed, a fellow Hurricane alum, during his college time at Miami. Reed is considered by many as the greatest safety in NFL history.
"That is unc [uncle] you know. That is the greatest safety of all time," said Kinchens on an episode of Rams Revealed. "Just to be even brought up in the same situation or conversation as him is great.
Kinchens developed a relationship with Reed.
"Everything. Like I said before, it is the greatest safety to play the game. So, just to learn from him and you know kind of have that competitive you know nature with him. And conversations with him are just great. All he does is motivate. I said in the press conference yesterday when they asked about having the first pick. What made you stay hungry to get a second one? I cannot remember what game it was but after I caught one pick, Ed Reed came to me on the sideline. He was like, you know it is not illegal to catch another one. Just go out there and catch as much as you can. So, with me, I do not settle for one. I am trying to leave the game with eight, or nine picks, you know if possible.
Kinchens' second interception was arguably more impressive than his pick-six.
"It was just a last second reaction," said Kinchens. "Just instincts."
Reed holds the two longest interceptions return for touchdowns in NFL History. One for 107 yards in 2008. And another for 106 yards in 2004.
Kinchens will be an important piece for this Rams defense not only this season in making a run to the playoffs, but as a key piece of the Rams defense for years to come.
