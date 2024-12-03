Rams Safety Shines In Win Over Saints
The Los Angeles Rams (6-6) earned a big win on Sunday afternoon with a 21-14 victory over the New Orleans Saints (4-8) on the road. Third-year linebacker Quentin Lake has been sensational this season and had anothe key performance for a defense that played extremely well.
Lake finished the game with eight tackles and a pass deflection, bringins his season tackle total to 92 and his second pass break up of the season. He has played a vital role in the secondary of the defense and was named a team captain at the beginning of the year.
The Rams offense was off to a very slow start, being shutout in the first half on just 23 total plays ran. The defense did their part to keep the Rams in the game, allowing just two field goals for a total six points. They were able to find a red zone stop with a missed field goal to keep it at one possession.
There is not many tougher situations as a defense than when the offense is unable to catch a spark and the game is largely reliant on the performance of the defense. That did not phase Lake as they allowed just one touchdown and two fields for a total of 14 points in the win.
“The overall message was responding back to the next play," Lake said. "We did. We came out strong. We held ourselves for four quarters. In the NFL, it is any given Sunday. I think we did a great job of bouncing back after a very disappointing loss last week. This will give us confidence for weeks to come. We are going to build off this. It was a team victory. I am proud of everybody on offense, defense and special teams. We are going to look at the film. There are obviously things that we need to improve upon. It feels good to get this W.”
The Rams had their backs against the wall with a seven-point lead with just over a minute to play in the game. The Saints had the ball inside the red zone and the Rams came up with a major fourth down stop at their own nine-yard line with rookie linebacker Jared Verse caused an incompletion.
The game would be sealed with just one Rams first down on the ensuing drive and the Rams defense came up in a massive spot to lead them back to a .500 record. Lake spoke on the final sequence and what motto they how their defense operates .
“They did a good job of driving down there. We always reiterate make them snap it one more time," Lake said. "Make them snap it one more time and that’s exactly what we did. We had the fourth down stop which was huge. I think Jared Verse ended the game. That’s our motto. Make them snap it one more time. We have the players and the confidence that we can create a turnover on defense or stop them if the do end up going for it on fourth down.”
