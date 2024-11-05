Rams' Sean McVay Breaks Down Epic OT Score
On Sunday, the Los Angeles Rams won a thriller in overtime against the Seattle Seahawks. Many drives and plays led to the Rams' win, but none were more exciting than the overtime touchdown drive.
During the drive, the Seahawks ran a defensive scheme that brought pressure on the quarterback but had no safeties waiting for a shot down the field. Rams coach Sean McVay explained that he was not surprised by the look because of the situation and because the Seahawks had shown a similar play previously.
“We had a mesh route down the field. [Seahawks cornerback Riq] Woolen did a nice job of being able to recognize what we were trying to do – he held off as a thirds player [taking a third of the field], and he stepped off, and T.J. came in on an aggressive throw by Matthew [Stafford]. You could feel that the weak-side ‘backer got enough depth that [Stafford] had to get it over the top. It was a great throw.
McVay credited his offense for executing the game plan properly and securing the win. Although the Rams were in field goal range, winning the way they did undoubtedly did more for the team’s morale and confidence moving forward.
“We started the drive with an aggressive mindset, and it was great to not have the momentum go backward, like, ‘Here we go.’ A couple of plays later, he hit [receiver] Tutu [Atwell], and we were 39 yards out, within what is considered field-goal range,” McVay said. “A field goal wins it, based on us having it on the second possession.
McVay also noted that arguably the most critical skill player on the Rams also played a significant part in the win. Cooper Kupp’s return from injury cannot be overstated.
“Cooper Kupp deserves a ton of credit for coming off the edge [on the touchdown]; it allowed Matthew to be able to escape – the short little motion prevented that add-on [pressure],” McVay said.
“When Matthew got out there, and he was able to outflank [the pressure], he recognized that there was no top shelf to the coverage by Woolen, and it was a top-shelf route that Demarcus had caught a lot, and it reverses the Cover-0 look. “What a catch, what a finish, and what a job by Matthew leading the way.”
