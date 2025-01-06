Rams' Sean McVay Details His Playoff Preparation Process
In the NFL, there are many games that are decided long before the teams take the field.
The level of preparation and detail is so important in the NFL, that it often trumps the natural talent of the players. In the playoffs, every play call, every timeout, every decision is scrutinized. It is a rumble that leaves 13 coaches with the bitter taste of defeat and the unenviable task of answering for it and for one, the winner of football's ultimate prize.
For Super Bowl winner Sean McVay, the favorite title is his next one. Having coached in playoff games in six of his eight years as Rams head coach, he has a lot of experience in winning these types of matchups. McVay gave an inside look behind the preparation and work that has led to a championship.
When asked how much work the Rams have already done on a potential opponent, McVay shared. “The guys that are responsible for doing the breakdowns and different things like that, they get ahead for the possible scenarios that could arise.
"We don't worry about any of that with our players. I mean, some of the guys that weren't playing might have looked ahead but we've really just said, ‘Okay, as soon as we find out who that opponent is a lot of the foundational work that allows us to be able to really start the real prep in terms of the breakdowns, some of the information that we need to be able to gather, that's a little bit more seamless in terms of how we go about it and [the] quick turnaround.’”
McVay went on to share what his involvement was, stating “I was involved. I wanted to be totally and completely present this week but you have a little bit of time to be able to have an idea but it's more about… alright, let's look at ourselves and then let's figure out based on what those possible scenarios could be, how that would adjust and alter some of the things that you might want to do on both sides.’”
McVay and his staff have their work cut out for them as they welcome the prolific Minnesota Vikings to SoFi next week Monday.
