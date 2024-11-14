Rams' Sean McVay Gives Key Insight Into Learning From Loss
The Los Angeles Rams’ disappointing loss to the Miami Dolphins will either be the loss that sends the Rams’ season spiraling or the loss the team uses to fuel its postseason hopes. Luckily for the Rams, they still have the second half of the season to make up ground in the playoff race.
After entering Monday night’s game on a three-game win streak, the Rams returned to the drawing board following the loss, looking to correct their mistakes against the Dolphins.
Rams head coach Sean McVay said he is still figuring out an offensive plan for the team moving forward.
"It's continuing to figure out...alright, what personnels and what specific guys do you want to try to be able to put into some spots,” McVay said.
“I think in a lot of instances, you look at it and you say, 'Alright, well we have eight games remaining.’
"But you also have a responsibility to say, 'Well, let's do what we think is best for this upcoming game and continue to monitor that.’ Those are some of the things that will be reflected.
“I think what we're continuously learning about this team is, what's the makeup? Who are the consistent guys that we have? What are the ways that we can ultimately put it together offensively, defensively, and on special teams?
McVay plans to use the lessons he has learned since becoming the youngest head coach in the National Football League's history when taking over in Los Angeles.
“That's been a thing that, when you reflect back on being in year eight, it has been different. There have been some things that have been consistent, and there have been some things that are different, but how do we ultimately figure out what is the best for the [New England] Patriots game?
“As it relates to our offense specifically, personnel, scheme, all those types of things are kind of what we evaluate."
The Rams must bounce back against the Patriots, as the NFC West-leading Arizona Cardinals continue to surge. Los Angeles must keep up the pace in the division moving forward.
McVay hopes his team is able to do so.
