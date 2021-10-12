Sean McVay Reveals Promising Assessment of Rams Offensive Line

The Los Angeles Rams have gotten off to a 4-1 start and one aspect of their team that's fared extraordinary well through the first five weeks has been the offensive line.

The group up front has allowed the least amount of sacks (4) in the NFL thus far. They also average just six hurries and nine pressures per game, according to Pro Football Focus – two figures that grade out quite well.

The Rams have kept their new prize possession – quarterback Matthew Stafford – upright for the better part of five weeks. On Monday, coach Sean McVay was asked about the dynamics of his offensive line and he delivered some encouraging words about how he's seen them play upon entering Week 6.

"As far as protection, I think our guys have done a really nice job," McVay said. "You ask about the design - we might have cool designs, but if you don't feel like you can block it and protect it based on some of these freaks that these guys are having to block snap in and snap out, shame on me and shame on our coaches. Our guys have done a great job of being able to assimilate to the run game, see things as one, make the different calls and communications based on, ‘Are we protecting with five, six, seven? Are we adding a couple of guys into the protection in some of our max pro play actions?’"

By in large, McVay was thrilled about how each member of the starting unit has fared. This also comes after a long-anticipated offseason where chatter largely followed the team regarding their offensive line, with minor questions surrounding the group whether or not it was sufficient enough to last a full season and protect Stafford accordingly.

Meanwhile, McVay also sang praises to his coaching staff – specifically Kevin Carberry, Nick Jones and Zak Kromer – all of which have a helping hand in getting the offensive line in the best position to succeed.

"Overall, they've done a really good job," McVay said. "I think (offensive line coach) Kevin Carberry has done an outstanding job with (offensive assistant) Nick Jones and (offensive assistant) Zak Kromer. I think we've gotten great leadership from our edges. I think you're seeing (right tackle) Rob Havenstein take steps in the right direction. (left tackle) Andrew Whitworth continues to play at a really high level. I love the way (left guard) David Edwards has played. I think his consistency, I think his length, and athleticism has really shown up. Same thing with (right guard) Austin Corbett at the right guard spot. And then I think (center) Brian Allen has really solidified the interior parts of the offensive line with his command, his communication, and his competitiveness. He is a great competitor and he's gutsy and he finishes. I think that those guys have really been a stabilizing force and done so many good things that have enabled us to be able to push the ball down the field."

The Rams offensive line will look to maintain their early-season success this Sunday against the New York Giants where they'll prepare to see the likes of Leonard Williams and Dexter Lawrence along a New York defensive front.

"I've been very pleased with that group and I want to continue to see them progress against what's going to be a really stout, tough physical front in the New York Giants that we play this week,” McVay said.

Continue reading:

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.