Rams' Sean McVay Offers Updates on Several Key Starters' Injuries
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay said Monday that his team has some "nicks and bruises" after Sunday's loss to the Green Bay Packers. McVay does not believe these will affect any player's availability after their Week 6 bye, via Sarah Barshop of ESPN.
On the offensive side of the ball, quarterback Matthew Stafford is dealing with soreness in his back, but is expected to be ready for their Week 7 game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Stafford has been hit a whopping 40 times this season.
Wide receiver Jordan Whittington is dealing with a shoulder injury after leading the team in receiving on Sunday with seven receptions for 89 yards. Offensive tackle Alaric Tackle has swelling in his knee.
Defensively, rookie defensive tackle Braden Fiske has a sore shoulder while cornerback Kam Curl has soreness in his back.
While none of these players are expected to miss time after the bye, the Rams do have a significant list of injuries already this season. Wide receiver Puka Nacua, safety John Johnson III, guard Jonah Jackson, defensive tackle Larrell Murchison, cornerback Derion Kendrick, offensive tackle Joe Noteboom, guard Steve Avilah, cornerback Tre Tomlinson, tight end Tyler Higbee, offensive tackle Conor McDermott, and guard KT Leveston are all on injured reserve.
The Rams are also managing without wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who is not on IR but has missed each of the last three games with an ankle injury. Kupp injured his ankle in Week 2 against the Arizona Cardinals and has not played since.
A report from Adam Schefter on Sunday said that the Rams are planning for Kupp to return in Week 7 so long as there are no setbacks. On Monday, McVay said that Week 7 "would be an ideal target," but that it is not guaranteed he will be able to return for Week 7, via Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic.
These injuries have contributed to the Rams getting off to just a 1-4 start this season, their worst start since McVay took over as head coach in 2017. They will look to rebound when they take on the Raiders after the bye.
