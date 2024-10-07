Rams vs Packers: Top 3 Takeaways From LA's Loss
The Los Angeles Rams endured their fourth loss of the season as they fell 24-19 to the Green Bay Packers at SoFi Stadium. The Rams have now fallen to 1-4 on the season, their worst start in the Sean McVay era.
What made this loss extra frustrating is that the Rams had legitimate ways to win this game. The Rams did have a lead at the end of the first half but committed multiple second-half turnovers that proved to be the difference in the game.
Here are the top three takeaways from the Rams' loss:
Second Half Turnovers, Offensive Mistakes Prove Costly
The Rams' offense got off to a promising start on Sunday but missed opportunities and turnovers proved critical in the loss. The Rams first made it into the red zone on their second drive, making it to the Packers' eight-yard line. They had four tries to get into the end zone, but failed to score, even on a fourth-and-goal attempt.
Even though they did not come away with points on that drive, the Rams still took a 13-10 lead at the half. Unfortunately for the Rams, they turned the ball over on each of their first two possessions in the second half. They fumbled on their first possession, and then Matthew Stafford threw an interception while throwing into double coverage. The Packers scored off of each of these turnovers, their lone points in the second half.
Defense Does Well, But Cannot Overcome Offensive Turnovers
Not only did the Rams help the Packers come away with these 14 points, but these turnovers took away what was a solid defensive performance.
The Rams' defense showed up for much of the afternoon. The Packers scored an early touchdown, but Jayden Reed made an unreal catch in triple coverage. Later, the Rams forced a pick-six as Jordan Love threw the ball away while trying to avoid a safety thanks to pressure from Byron Young. Jaylen McCollough nabbed the pick and ran it in, giving the Rams defensive points.
The Rams' defense did give up two touchdown drives off the turnovers, but those points primarily came off of a few big plays from Reed and Tucker Kraft. The Rams' defense kept the Packers from consistently driving the ball down the field, and likely did enough for the Rams to earn the win had it not been for the turnovers.
Rushing Attack Looks Strong As Blake Corum Sees Action
The primary positive for the Rams' offense was the strength of the rushing attack against the Packers. Kyren Williams rushed for his first 100-yard game of the season, carrying the ball 22 times for 102 yards and a touchdown. Rookie running back Blake Corum also saw action earlier in the game. Corum was surprisingly limited to just eight carries in the first four games, all in the blowout loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Against the Packers, he saw five carries for 25 yards.