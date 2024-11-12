Rams' Sean McVay Voices Opinion of Frustrating Loss
The Los Angeles Rams looked like they were starting to put it all together after starting season 1-4. However, injuries and a challenging schedule led to a difficult start for the Rams.
The Rams had gotten healthier over the last few weeks, contributing to their three-game win streak entering Monday night’s game. Still, the Rams needed a win against the Dolphins to keep up with the Arizona Cardinals in the division.
The Cardinals are in first place in the NFC West. The Rams and Cardinals entered this week’s game on a three-game win streak. The Cardinals won on Sunday, adding more importance to the Rams’ matchup against the Dolphins.
Los Angeles came into Monday’s matchup with the Dolphins wanting to instill their will on what appeared to the naked eye as an inferior team. However, much like the Rams, the Dolphins returned one of their biggest offensive threats not too long ago, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.
Tagovailoa and the Dolphins' offense would keep the Rams' defense off balance all night. The Dolphins' defense disrupted quarterback Matthew Stafford and the Rams' offense all game. McVay elaborated on how it felt to watch his team struggle.
“Frustration,” McVay said when asked how he felt during the game.
“I think just like everybody else because there are opportunities for us to be able to execute. I do have belief in these guys," McVay said.
“Here's the thing, and you know this: we're all in this thing together. We've got to be able to look at it and we've got to consistently figure out what's the best way to put our guys in the right kinds of spots.
“And trying to be able to figure out some sort of semblance of an identity. Whatever I say is going to be an excuse. Frustration is the answer to your original question, and we have to be better.”
McVay noted that the Rams must clean up their play over the next few weeks to secure a playoff berth.
“I think there's been a lot of instances where we haven't been consistent enough, especially when you just look at it from…sloppy? Yeah,” McVay said
“I mean, there was some execution that has to be better, and I want to be able to go back and look at the tape, but these are things that we have to be able to clean up if we want to be the type of team.
“Especially from an offensive perspective, we've got to be able to play better and consistently execute better with 11 as one.”
