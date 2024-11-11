What the Rams Must Do Going Forward
The Los Angeles Rams offense has played admirably in most games this season, even while shorthanded. The Rams have rushed for at least 98 yards in six consecutive games.
However, that has not always equaled wins. Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur explained that the Rams' offense is still putting things together.
"It's still a work in progress,” LaFleur said. “We're just trying to build consistency because there have been times when it's been really good, and there have been times when we just need improvement across the board, coaches, players, everybody.
“Every position group has had their hand in it, but when it's going, it's going. We know we have the right guys that are made of the right stuff.
“It's just continuing to build this continuity that it looks like we're getting close to, and that will be key and critical for this last stretch."
The Rams are currently developing numerous players. Los Angeles has had to depend on its rookie class as injuries have ravaged the team. LaFleur noted that the development process has been productive. The Rams' three-game win streak proves as much.
“Each guy is of their own, and you just try to be within your own personality and have humility about this game because this game will humble you,” LaFleur said. “I don't know if there’s a direct answer to that except just, hey, keep being who you are and keep working through the ups and downs.
“This is a long year, starting back all the way to OTAs to a little bit of break, then summer, and then however long our season is. It feels like it's been nine months now, in a good way, because it's a fun game.
“They have to stay where their feet are day in and day out, keep working, keep being who they are as a person, and usually good things happen."
Los Angeles is 4-4, with multiple winnable games on the horizon. Over the next few weeks, they can give their young players even more valuable experience. As they continue to get healthier and their young players continue to develop, the Rams can go on a run.
