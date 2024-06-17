Rams' Secondary Could Be Make Or Break For Them This Season
The Los Angeles Rams will be entering into the 2024 season looking to do some more damage after a surprising playoff run. They bring back most of their team from last season but have some holes to fill along the edges of the roster.
Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times broke down some questions that the Rams will have to answer in training camp. Among them is how the secondary would hold up this season.
"Cornerback Darious Williams is back for another stint with the Rams. Cornerback Tre’Davious White, who played seven seasons for the Buffalo Bills, is coming off an Achilles injury that limited him almost exclusively to rehab work during the offseason program. Safety Kamren Curl joined the Rams after four seasons in Washington. Rookie Kamren Kinchens was a playmaker in college at Miami."
The secondary will likely be make or break for the Rams this season, especially with the team losing All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald. While Donald didn't play in the secondary, his presence on the defensive line helped make life easier for the Los Angeles secondary.
They won't have as much time to see the play or coverage without Donald rushing up front so they will have to react much quicker. Los Angeles has done a good job of adding to the secondary this offseason but they could benefit from a little more depth.
If the secondary can hold up this season, the Rams could be one of the better teams in the NFC. They aren't the only question for Los Angeles but it's one of the largest entering the season.
