Rams Should Consider Drafting a Quarterback in 1st-Round of 2025 NFL Draft
The next step for the Los Angeles Rams this off-season will be free agency and then the 2025 NFL Draft. The NFL free agency period will kick off in March, and the draft will happen in late April.
That is when teams and players find out how much their teams value them and how much a player wants to go elsewhere. It is an exciting time for all NFL teams and fan bases. It gives them a little preview of what their respective team can look like next season.
The Rams do not have a lot of needs, but they will have to address them if they want to be serious contenders next season and not just make the playoffs.
The Rams will do everything necessary to make their team better on both sides of the ball. And this offseason, the Rams have more flexibility to spend than they have in previous years.
The biggest question surrounding the team this offseason will be if veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford will be back next season with the Rams. We know that Stafford is going to play in 2025 but it might not be with the Rams.
The Rams have granted Stafford and his people to look for trades that would send him elsewhere so that he will likely finish his career. Stafford has made it clear that he wants to be a Ram and stay in Los Angeles next year, but both sides seem not on the same page when it comes to getting a deal done.
One thing that general manager Les Snead and the Rams front office should think about is drafting a quarterback in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Even if Stafford does sign a new contract with the Rams, they should consider taking a young talented quarterback that can sit behind Stafford and learn.
The Rams do not even have to move up to get a talented quarterback in this year's draft. We can see a lot of quarterbacks falling late in the first round, and some will even slip into the second.
The Rams should look at two quarterbacks, one being Alabama's Jalen Milroe and the other being Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart. Both have great upside and are not viewed by many as top of the draft talents.
