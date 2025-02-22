Does NFC Foe Make Sense For Rams' Cooper Kupp?
It is hard to believe that veteran Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp will not be on the Rams next season. Kupp has been one of the faces of the franchise since being drafted by the Rams. Kupp has had a great career but it will likely end somewhere else.
The Rams have officially put the former Super Bowl MVP receiver on the trade block. The Rams are trying to move off of Kupp because of his contract. The Rams did not even give Kupp the opportunity to restructure his contract to potentially make it work for the Rams and himself.
Inside the Rams are taking calls for Kupp. Both sides are working to find the right fit for Kupp and his family. They will likely trade him to a team that has a good chance of competing and making the playoffs. It can be the least they can do for Kupp after everything he gave to the Rams organization.
One team that Kupp would be an instant fit on is the Washington Commanders. The Commanders are coming off a great season, where they made it to the NFC Championship game. They also have a young talented quarterback in Jayden Daniels that Kupp can rely on.
Adding Kupp will put the Commanders as one of the favorites to win their division and make it back to the NFC Championship game. Pairing him with another top wide receiver Terry McLaurin will give defenses around the league trouble.
Veteran Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford wants Kupp to remain with him on the Rams.
"His ability to you know to impact the guys in our locker room. Obviously, his play on the football field and the people in the community he has been able to impact, it is incredible," said Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford.
"Super Bowl MVP the guy is as good as it gets. when it comes to making plays on the grass but he is even better in our locker room, in our meeting rooms, and as a family man. Lucky to get to spend the time that I got to spend with him."
"Probably spent more time with Cooper Kupp than any other teammate I ever had as far as in the building and talking football and being about football. I will miss him not being on the same team."
