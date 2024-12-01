Rams' Stafford Will Wait Another Week for Star TE
The Los Angeles Rams will travel to New Orleans to play against the Saints. The Rams will look to bounce from a Week 12 loss. With the Rams being 5-6 and the Saints at 4-7, the matchup has a must-win feel to it for both teams. A loss for either team will certainly hurt their playoff chances.
Matthew Stafford will have to wait another week to get tight end Tyler Higbee back. Stafford and Higbee as seen in the past have great chemistry with one another on the football field.
"Yeah, I am just happy for him," said Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford. "It is such a difficult thing go through injury, especially a long-term one like that. I am so happy for him. Proud of him. In and out of this room, out of the training room, walking around, you just see the work that he has put in, to get to where he is now and to be able to come back out there and do what he loves. Just happy for him. He is, a big-time player for our team, not only in what he does on the field but just the spirit that he brings and the way he plays the game ... Just happy that he is out there, you know able to be back out there on the grass with us is a big lift."
Every quarterback likes a big target tight end to throw to. For Stafford, Higbee is a threat down the field and also a security blanket when he has to get rid of the ball.
"He loves the game. You know he loves the game, he loves being part of a group and a team. He is one of those guys that you love having in the locker room. So you know, he is around as much as he possibly can be when he is not in there working out or doing things for his health ... He has been a pro the entire time, which is not surprising when you know him but it is a great example for younger guys, that are going through things like that."
