Rams Star Defender Calls Being Named Captain: 'One of the Greatest Honors'
The Los Angeles Rams will kick off their 2024 season a little over a week from now when they will travel to take on NFC powerhouse, the Detroit Lions.
The Rams will look for some revenge and prove their status right out of the gate for the upcoming season. L.A. is set to have many of its primary players ready to go, including its five team captains for the 2024 season. Three of them are on offense: quarterback Matthew Stafford, wide receiver Cooper Kupp, and offensive lineman Rob Havenstein.
While those players may not come as a surprise, these two defenders might: defensive back Quentin Lake and second-year defensive tackle Kobie Turner.
The team voted Turner to be one of the five captains, and he was humbled to be a captain for the Rams this season. He told Stu Jackson of Rams.com that this is 'one of the greatest honors I could ever have.'
"It sounds really good to me," a smiling Turner said of his newest title following Thursday's practice. "That's always been one of the biggest honors, to be able to have the people who are in there seeing the work that you put in on a day-to-day basis, and have them make the decision that I'm somebody who's worthy of leading this team. So it's really one of the greatest honors I could ever have. And I'm just so grateful for this team to allow me to build into this role, and I'm excited to take it and lead this defense, lead this team to a really good year."
Rams head coach Sean McVay said that Turner deserved to be named a captain alongside Lake.
"Two captains that just got voted on our defense, Quentin Lake and Kobie Turner, couldn't be more well-deserving," McVay said.
The Conductor is now the captain, and it is well deserved. Turner is coming off a spectacular rookie season. He finished third in the 2023 AP Rookie Defensive Player of the Year voting, where he recorded 57 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, 16 quarterback hits, nine sacks, and two passes defended in 17 games and four starts.
The Rams drafted the 25-year-old in the third round with the No. 89 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. With no Aaron Donald by his side, the team will look to lean on Turner, and we'll see if he is ready for the challenge.
More Rams: Rams Expected to Make Significant Offensive Line Changes Before Season