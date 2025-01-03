Rams' Star Jared Verse Takes Fans Inside Emotional Pro Bowl Announcement
Jared Verse is slowly etching his name alongside a plethora of legendary Rams defensive linemen as he continues to be a fan favorite. The Rams' first, first-round pick since 2016, Verse has been a dominant fixture on defense, using a frightening combination of speed and power to wreck havoc in opposing backfields.
Such play has earned Verse Pro Bowl honors, establishing himself as one of the premier pass rushers in the NFL. Verse spoke to the media Wednesday, detailing the experience.
Verse was just as surprised as everyone regarding the selection stating “I thought I was getting fired. I took a nap after practice and I got three calls from [Head] Coach [Sean] McVay. I'm like, ‘I'm getting fired. Oh my God.’ I didn’t know what I did. I thought I was doing pretty good. He's like, ‘You made the Pro Bowl.’ It was really surreal though. It felt amazing. Relief was first though, but it felt good."
Verse explained that his parents were his first call after he got off the phone with McVay. When asked between his mom and dad, who did Verse call first, the newly minted Pro Bowler was all smiles explaining “I called my mom and dad. I called my dad because my mom doesn't answer half the time. I called my dad. He's like, ‘I’m with your mom right now.’ I’m like, ‘I made it.’ They started freaking out. I was like, ‘I'm going to call you later. You all are yelling too much.’ Then I called my big brother second.”
Verse was also greeted with celebrations by his teammates once word got around regarding his selection. He went on to detail “[Outside Linebackers] Coach [Joe] Coniglio told everyone the day before it was released. He was like, ‘Jared made the Pro Bowl,’ and everyone jumped up and started screaming. They kept hitting my head and I was like, ‘Why do you guys keep hitting my head? [We’re] in the meeting room. I don't have a helmet on!’ It was really surreal to see how much happiness they had for me in the position I was in. It’s really thanks to them because they've helped push me every day. If I'm not hitting the standard that we have set, they're going to make me elevate so I can push us all to a higher level. It was really a good feeling.”
Grateful for the selection, Verse was able to reflect on his long journey to the NFL, going on to mention how much the Pro Bowl nod meant to him.
Verse explained “This is a great deal because think about how many rookies that get that nomination ever, not even just this year alone. It’s really a testament to the work I put in, all the places I've been, Albany and Florida State, and the work I put in in high school. It was really a testament just to building up that resume that could put you in the conversation of he was not just a great player, [but] he was one of the great and one of the best at his position.”
The Rams are equally as happy for Verse's selection as it proves he was the right selection for the organization. With a Pro Bowl nod under his belt. it looks like Verse has the DROTY award all but wrapped up. However, there's one trophy that Verse wants more than anything so it's a full go towards the Rams' third Lombardi. Verse joins Todd Gurley and Aaron Donald as the only first-round selections under Les Snead to make the Pro Bowl in their rookie year.
