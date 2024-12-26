Rams' Star Running Back Continues Milestone Season
The Los Angeles Rams (9-6) earned a crucial 19-9 victory on the road over the New York Jets (4-11) on Sunday afternoon with another impressive performance from third-year running back Kyren Williams. He posted 143 rushing yards and a touchdown to achieve a season high.
The touchdown score marked Williams' 13th of the season which is a new single-season career high for the young back. He now ties Derrick Henry, Jalen Hurts, and David Montgomery for the most amount of games with at least one rushing touchdown with 10.
Williams has now rushed for over 100 yards in three of the last four games and is quickly entering the conversation of an elite running back in the NFL with so many years ahead of him. He was drafted out of Notre Dame in fifth round back in 2022 and is currently having the best season of his young career.
What makes Williams so good is his versatility and ability to run the ball in different ways. Head coach Sean McVay spoke about Williams is able to create some chances and running lanes on his own while other times the offensive line move some bodies to break him out in space for long carries.
"Kyren has been outstanding," McVay said. "I think he has done a great job. I think better backs make better blockers. I think he understands the intent of what we're trying to get done. I thought he did do a great job of creating on his own on a few runs yesterday. I thought he did a great job of being able to press the heels of the linemen and set blocks accordingly. Football is the greatest team sport there is, but Kyren is an absolute stud. He brings a toughness and physicality. The energy that he plays with I think is uplifting to everybody that he's around. He has been a catalyst, like I was mentioning with the offensive line. Those things go hand in hand, Kyren and the offensive line. That's going to be key for us moving forward.”
The Rams will continue to lean on Williams as the featured back and will continue to receive a heavy diet of carries with many being in the red zone. He could potentially have 20 rushing touchdowns this season if he helps lead this team to a deep playoff run that they are inching towards each week.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE