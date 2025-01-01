Rams' Stars Have Put Their Teammates in Positions to be Successful
Across the board, the Los Angeles Rams had a great Week 17. The Rams defeated their NFC West rival, the Arizona Cardinals on primetime on Saturday Night. The win gave the team back to back 10-win seasons. And by the end of the night on Sunday, they found out that they won the NFC West title and would be hosting a playoff game at Sofi Stadium.
The Rams season started off like a roller coaster when they were 1-4 through five games. Then once they started getting healthier week by week, the team became more confident, and it showed on the field. Winning close games shows how a team is mentally and physically strong. The Rams never caved in and now find themselves in the NFL playoffs.
This team especially in the last month and a half has shown that they do not care how it gets done, as long as they win. Players do not care about individual stats or about themselves. The stars all year long have said they want to get everyone involved and put the team in the best position to be successful.
"It's a selfless team. I’ll look at it as when your leaders are the examples of what it looks like and
doing whatever is necessary," said Rams head coach Sean McVay. "That's alright, what's the intent? What do I need to do? Sometimes [Michael] Jordan would kick it out to Steve Kerr and John Paxton for game winners. But I will say, I'm proud of this group and it was illustrated in a lot of different ways. We made enough plays.
"Certainly, I know we can play better and we need to be able to play a cleaner brand of football offensively where you're not punting, you're not putting yourself behind the sticks, you're executing when there's opportunities there. Then there are some things where you say, “Alright, we got to put our guys in some better spots,” like I mentioned. But I am proud of this team and this team has stayed connected. They stayed together. They found a way to win their fifth straight. We'll go back to the drawing board and figure out what we need to do to get ready for Seattle next week.”
The Rams will be a dangerous team that no one wants to face in the playoffs.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE