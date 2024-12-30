Rams' Mental Toughness Was on Display vs. Cardinals
The Los Angeles Rams' mental fortitude has been tested from the start of the season when numerous injuries to critical players on their roster led to a 1-4 start. After entering the season with high hopes, it was undoubtedly not the way the Rams wanted to start the season, as a 1-4 start is usually indicative of how a team's season is going to go.
However, that was not the case for the Rams, as they found a way to claw back from a terrible start to the season and are now one win a way from clinching the NFC West and a home playoff game.
Rams head coach Sean McVay credited his team for continually displaying their mental toughness.
“I think this is a mentally tough team," McVay said. "I think this is a resilient team. Really, when we talked about coming off the bye when we were 1-4, finding ways to finish games. Now, it hasn't gone exactly the way we want, but we've been able to finish it in the positive column nine out of 11 opportunities that we've had. Certainly, we're still looking for that opportunity to play a little bit more consistently, but I am so proud of our defense. I'm proud of the offense making the drive when they had to.
"There's going to be some opportunities. Would've loved to have been able to close the game out there, and I thought there were chances to be able to do that where we didn't even have to put our defense back out on the grass when we ended up getting the ball back after the fourth down stop. Those are going to be things that we can learn from. I will say, doing this… being fortunate enough to be in this position for eight years, I'm not taking wins for granted, but we will look at it with a critical eye and say, ‘Alright, what does it really look like to play complete football? If you're going to get an opportunity to go win next week, give yourself a chance to be competitive if you do get into the dance.”
