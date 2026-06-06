Rams Have a Better Backup Quarterback Situation Than Rankings Suggest

During the early years of the Sean McVay era, the Los Angeles Rams didn’t prioritize the backup quarterback position. John Wolford backed up Jared Goff and Matthew Stafford in 2020 and 2021. When Stafford was injured in 2022, Wolford and Bryce Perkins each got starts until the Rams signed Baker Mayfield.

The Rams’ lack of investment in the quarterback position hit a breaking point in 2023 when they lost a game to the Green Bay Packers because they were forced to start Brett Rypien. Rypien threw for just 130 yards as the Rams lost 20-3.

Following the Rypien experience, the Rams have since invested more in the backup quarterback position. Jimmy Garoppolo had served as the backup over the last two years. With Garoppolo, the Rams had one of the best backup quarterback situations in the NFL with a player who was perfectly built for the system. Last year, Garoppolo was considered the second-best backup quarterback in the NFL behind only Kirk Cousins.

However, with Garoppolo considering retirement and the Rams drafting Ty Simpson, their backup quarterback situation has shifted.Heading into the 2026 season, Simpson was ranked as the 23rd best backup quarterback in the NFL.

“Simpson is ranked much lower than fellow 2026 first-rounder Fernando Mendoza, partly because it’s going to take him longer to be a starting-caliber quarterback in the NFL due to only 15 collegiate starts,” said Sports Illustrated’s Gilberto Manzano. “However, it helps that Simpson, this year’s No. 13 pick, will be developed by offensive mastermind Sean McVay and has Puka Nacua and Davante Adams as targets.”

It would be unrealistic for Simpson to be ranked inside of the top 10 like Garoppolo as he is just a rookie. At the end of the day, Simpson is a complete unknown even if he . However, should he really be ranked below players like Drew Lock or Teddy Bridgewater?

While Mendoza should be ranked higher than Simpson, the gap still feels large considering the No. 1 overall pick is ranked fifth and Simpson is 23rd. Simpson is undoubtedly in a better situation and is being mentored by Matthew Stafford.

Even if Simpson is viewed lower in the media, he was still a first-round pick and taken 13th overall. While he might start the season as the third-string quarterback behind Stetson Bennett, the Rams would likely turn to Simpson if needed.

Until Simpson plays and plays well, the media will likely remain lower on the Alabama quarterback. He wasn’t viewed as a first-round pick by some and he’ll have a lot to prove. If Simpson performs well during training camp and the preseason, he should earn some more trust in the media.

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