Rams Successful Young Defense Will Only Continue To Improve
The Los Angeles Rams (4-4) are playing their best football at the most ideal time as they look to make an NFC West title push in the second half of the season. The biggest reason for the three-game winning streak lies on the shoulders of one of the youngest defensive groups in the league.
In last week's overtime win over divisional rival, Seattle Seahawks (4-5), the Rams saw 24 tackles, three interceptions, and 3.5 sacks from rookie defenders. This group of first-year point preventers is a different animal.
One thing is certain, these young guys are only going to improve, gaining valuable experience in an extremely competitive division. The success they showed as a unit last week proves that they can compete at the highest level right out of the gate.
"I think it's just that," Head coach Sean McVay said on Thursday. "It's littered with a bunch of guys that are continuing to get better. They come to work every single day and they're incredibly coachable. There's a lot of versatility in terms of what the skillset of these individuals that you're talking about have. I think [Defensive Coordinator] Chris Shula and our defensive coaching staff have done a great job of really being able to bring it to life or give them an opportunity where ultimately the players bring it to life. There's a swag. There's a presence, but there's an ability to know, let's stay humble, and let's continue to improve. I really have enjoyed being around this group and they're fun. I think we can all see that. It's hard not to not want to see these guys do well. They have a contagious energy and enthusiasm about themselves."
Overall, the Rams are the second-youngest team in the NFL with an average age of 25. In a defense that just a few years ago, possessed veterans by the likes of Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey, the defense has turned its age upside down.
There have been several starting rookies on the defense that have all equally made big plays in key moments over the course of this season. They have shown their early effect in the past three games, holding teams to an average of 18.3 points per game with seven total turnovers.
The most consistent defensive player so far this season has been one that is in his first season of professional football. Rookie linebacker Jared Verse has made waves throughout the league as the next, up and coming defensive star.
Verse leads all rookies in sacks (3.5) and quarterback pressures (39). The former Florida State Seminole has made a considerable impact in the first eight games of his NFL career. He was awarded the Midseason Defensive Rookie of the Year award by NFL on FOX earlier this week.
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford weighed in on the youthful energy that Verse brings on a daily basis and how many of the young athletes are adjusting to the speed and feel of the professional level. The ceiling for this young core is through the roof with how special they have been early on.
"They're doing a great job," Stafford said. "I just think about [Jared] Verse's first couple of practices here in OTAs with no pads on. He's running over people. We're trying to teach him how to practice with our own team and do all that kind of stuff. The growth that he's had has been amazing to watch and see. I think there's a bunch of young guys on our team that are growing up quickly and doing a good job of it. I don't know if they're taking any clues from me. I don't talk as much as Verse, but if they're taking clues, they're taking clues."
This stout defense will have another chance to show their stuff this Monday night when the Rams host the struggling Miami Dolphins (2-6) in Week 10. Another solid defensive performance and a victory puts this team as one of the most dangerous in the entire NFC.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE