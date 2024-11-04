Rams' Stafford Continues to Cement His Hall of Fame Career
It was business as usual for Los Angeles Rams (4-4) quarterback Matthew Stafford on Sunday afternoon. His comeback performance against the Seattle Seahawks (4-5) on Sunday afternoon was a prime example of why this man should be a first ballot Hall of Famer.
With the game on the line in overtime, Stafford led his the Rams on a four-play, 83-yard drive to win the ballgame, 26-20. He threw the ball on all four plays and completed every pass, finishing with a 39-yard dart to receiver Demarcus Robinson for the walk off winning score.
The pass to Robinson marks the 366th touchdown pass of his career, entering the top-ten all time. He is 15 touchdowns behind Matt Ryan who is in ninth place in history. With his ability to stay healthy and continue to perform at the highest level, there is no doubt that Stafford deserves that gold jacket.
It also marks the 46th game-winning drive that Stafford has put together over his illustrious 16-year career. The second of this season alone. There is something to be said about his poise and ability to show up in big moments this deep into his career. Only the greats have done it this late in their career.
Stafford finished the game throwing for 298 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception. With 57,718 career passing yards, he is 10th all-time in career passing yards, right behind Aaron Rodgers (61,162). He is amongst the upper echelon of quarterbacks to ever play the game of Football.
After spending his first 12 seasons in Detroit, Stafford has become the beloved son of the city of Los Angeles, bringing them a Super Bowl ring in 2022. His legacy as a player continues to grow and chapters will continue to be written as maintains a high level of performance so deep in his career.
There are few quarterbacks in the NFL that the Rams would rather have. Trailing or tied, late in a ballgame, there is one quarterback that is trusted over all the others to get it done and it's Stafford. He has an addiction for leading game-winning drives and does not show any sign of slowing down.
