Rams TE Tyler Higbee Expected to be Ready Against the Eagles
The Los Angeles Rams dominated their first playoff game this season. The Rams handled their business against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night in Arizona. They defeat the Vikings 27-9. It was a complete team performance by the Rams.
The Rams offense came out of the gate ready and they took advantage of every possession they had in the win. A big part of the offense in the first half was the connection between tight end Tyler Higbee and quarterback Matthew Stafford.
The veteran pair were in sync to start the game. Higbee has 58 years in the first half of the game. Stafford was finding his security blanket early and often.
Things were rolling for Higbee, then he went down after a hit to his chest after making a catch. Higbee left the game in the second quarter and did not return to the game after being ruled out after halftime.
Higbee was playing in just his fourth game this season after returning from a knee injury that he suffered in last year's playoff game. Higbee was out till Week 16 and since coming back he has been a big part of the offense. Stafford is playing better with Higbee in the lineup and starter.
The chest injury in Monday's game sent Higbee to the hospital.
The good news is that Higbee is fine and is now expected to be ready for Sunday's game against the Eagles.
"He's doing better," said Rams head coach Sean McVay. "I don't have any more information but he came back with us. He has full expectation that he'll be ready to go [this week], but I do not have any updates from [Vice President of Sports Health and Performance] Reggie [Scott] yet."
Higbee will be a key in the game against the Eagles.
"It is hard to replicate football," said Rams tight end Tyler Higbee earlier this season when returning from injury. "You cannot mimic it and emulate it. Getting some of that is you know, through some of these games and some of those reps in the games. Because at this time of the year, where you know practicing is minimal. So, just with the way the nature of the business. Getting some of that out there, shaking some of that rust off, and getting the feet wet again is good and just keep getting better."
