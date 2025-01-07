Rams' TE Tyler Higbee Starting to Look Like His Old Self
The Los Angeles Rams rested most of its starters in their Week 18 loss to their NFC West rival, the Seattle Seahawks. One veteran player that did not take the day off was tight end Tyler Higbee. Higbee wanted to go out there and get more reps in before the team's first playoff game. Higbee returned to the field in Week 16.
On Sunday, Higbee looked to be back to playing his best football. He had another touchdown on Sunday. With Higbee being back and playing like this, it will be a big bonus for the Rams offense in their Wild Card game against the Minnesota Vikings. Veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford has another weapon to work with in the playoffs.
"I thought he looked like himself tonight," said Rams head coach Sean McVay. "He’s made some really good plays. He's played a little limited snap count over the last couple weeks. I thought he played a little bit more tonight. Getting your feet wet. He's a great football player though and he's just got such a great energy and a swag, really productive in both phases. I thought he did really well. I think it was an excellent step in the right direction and he's going to be a key factor for us next week.”
Higbee will play a big role in the Rams playoff game. The Vikings defense likes to bring pressure early and often. Higbee will be Stafford's security blanket and he will be big in protecting his quarterback as well.
"It is hard to replicate football. You cannot mimic it and emulate it. Getting some of that is you know, through some of these games and some of those reps in the games. Because at this time of the year, where you know practicing is minimal. So, just with the way the nature of the business. Getting some of that out there, shaking some of that rust off, and getting the feet wet again is good and just keep getting better."
The Rams will face the Vikings in the Wild Card round on Monday Night Football at Sofi Stadium. The Rams defeated the Vikings during the regular season. The Rams will have the advantage come Monday Night.
