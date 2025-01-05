Rams' Tyler Higbee Gives His Take on Young Players, Garoppolo
The Los Angeles Rams will head into the final week of the season with a five-game winning streak. And with a win on Sunday over their NFC West rival, the Seattle Seahawks they can be the hottest team going into the playoffs. The Rams will rest their starters and Rams head coach Sean McVay wants to see what the backup players can do.
During their winning streak, the team has been led by their young defense. The Rams have gotten production from their defense which has helped the offense tremendously. The defense was considered the Rams biggest problem heading into the season but with one game left, they have been playing their best football of the year.
"Yeah, it is a great opportunity," said Rams tight end Tyler Higbee. "Really looking forward to seeing some of those guys. You know you see them out here at practice all the time and you know during training camp things like that. So, for them to get the opportunity to go out there and play ball. It is going to be fun man. It is going to be exciting watching them fly around and I will be there with them."
The Rams will roll out veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in Week 18. Garoppolo will look to lock up the No. 3 seed for the Rams with a win on Sunday.
"Jimmy [Garoppolo] is a great dude. He is also you know a proven quarterback that has had a lot of success in this league. So, I am excited to go out there and you know see if we can get that connection between us and you know, watch him go play. So, it will be fun."
Higbee return to the field in Week 16.
"It is hard to replicate football. You cannot mimic it and emulate it. Getting some of that is you know, through some of these games and some of those reps in the games. Because at this time of the year, where you know practicing is minimal. So, just with the way the nature of the business. Getting some of that out there, shaking some of that rust off, and getting the feet wet again is good and just keep getting better."
