Rams To Face New York Offense That Recently Found Its Stride
The Los Angeles Rams (8-6) have just three games left in the regular season and just recently took over first place in the NFC West with the Seattle Seahawks losing this past Sunday. The Rams will have a chance to win their fourth-straight this weekend against the New York Jets (4-10).
The Jets have had a brutal season considering the expectations they had entering with Super Bowl champion quarterback Aaron Rodgers and adding All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams early in the season. They are responding off a rare win, having their best offenseive performance all year.
After losing four-straight, the Jets beat up on a bad Jacksonville Jaguars (3-11) team, posting a 32-25 win and scoring their season-high point total. Rodgers threw for 289 yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions and Adams earning 198 receiving yards and two touchdowns on nine catches.
Adams and third-year wide out Garrett Wilson are the top two threats for the Rams secondary defense with Adams having that ability to go crazy in at any moment and Wilson leading the team in receptions (84) and receiving yards (933).
The Jets have been below average this year on offense as the ninth-worst overall offense in the NFL. They average just 307 total yards as a team and are next to last in terms of running the football, gaining a measly 89.7 yards per game on the ground. The Las Vegas Raiders are the only team worse.
Third-year running back Breece Hall has carried a large majority of the load this year in the backfield, but has struggled to find success this season. In 13 games played this year with a total of 173 carries, Hall has only rushed for over 75 yards in three of those games.
Hall does lead the team in rushing yards (733) and rushing scores (5) for one of the worst rush attacks in the NFL. From what the Rams were able to do last week against the San Francisco 49ers' rookie Isaac Guerendo, they should be able to handle Hall and the rest of the running game for the Jets.
For a team that is experiencing one of the more disappointing seasons by their standards, the Jets did recently show flashes of success on offense and will be seeking to put together another strong performance at home on Sunday afternoon to spoil the Rams playoff hopes.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE