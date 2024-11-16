Rams Top WR Sounds Off On Better Offensive Execution Against Patriots
The Los Angeles Rams (4-5) are in a get-back spot this week as they travel to the east coast to play the New England Patriots (3-7) at 10 a.m. PT on Sunday afternoon. After a tough week offensively in Week 10 against the Dolphins, a much better performance will be needed to get back to .500.
Veteran All-Pro receiver Cooper Kupp spoke to the media on Thursday, sounding off on last week's struggles and the responsibility of every player to make adjustments and improve heading into a must-win game.
"At the end of the day, everyone can just be better," Kupp said. "You can look across the board, there are details that we can all do a better job of to bring these plays to life. It's some stuff there early on. You got some tipped passes and you got some stuff. Part of this game is it's hard to control those things. I think to get that first down to get a little bit of a rhythm going is huge, being efficient on the early downs and giving yourself third and shorter windows. But at the end of the day, it is across the board. Everyone just has to do a better job. Everyone has to do a better job honing into the details. The razor thin margins that we operate on is one mistake here can get you off the field. Just a little bit of an emphasis for everyone across the board there."
Kupp identified the importance of having manageable third down opportunities instead of third and long situations where a big play is required to keep the drive alive. The Rams did not execute very well in that aspect last week, leading to zero touchdowns and just 15 total points.
The Rams converted just three times in 12 total opportunities. There were several long third downs that made it forced quarterback Matthew Stafford to deliver a clutch pass while he was being pressured all night, being sacked four times.
There will be an elevated emphasis this week on being on the same page throughout all four quarters. Prioritizing mid-game adjustments and talking amongst the offensive unit will be integral to a win on Sunday. If things do not start out on the right foot, active changes must be made to succeed.
"Communication is paramount and we've talked about it all the time here," Kupp said. "I think there's been a great dialogue during the week on how we want to do things, how we're seeing things, what's the intent of this play, what are the problems that come up and how are you going to solve those problems? You get to the game and you don't know if you're going to see those exact same things. It's just really been about getting to the sideline, getting together, being able to communicate, talk to each other and be collaborative, not just during the week, but also on the sidelines and being able to adapt to what teams are doing. We've got to do a better job of it."
It is hard to believe that the Rams fail to make the correct adjustments to find success this week. They will stack up against a Patriots defense that is allowing 339.5 total yards and 209 passing yards per game. It should be a good opportunity for Kupp and the rest of the offense to get back on track.
