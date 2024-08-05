Rams Training Camp Notes: Offense Struggles During Joint Practice Vs. Chargers
The Los Angeles Rams left Loyola Marymount University on Sunday to join the Los Angeles Chargers in El Segundo for joint practice against their city rival.
While the Chargers were missing starting quarterback Justin Herbert, the joint practice gave the Rams the chance to go up against another team ahead of their preseason opener against the Dallas Cowboys next week.
Here were the standout moments for the Rams:
Defensive Line Starting Strong
The Rams defensive line got off to a hot start, as the young core featuring Kobie Turner, Jared Verse, Byron Young, and Braden Fiske overwhelmed the Chargers' offensive front. One of the storylines for the Rams this offseason has been the team missing Aaron Donald, but their current front is showing up strong early in camp.
Rams head coach Sean McVay is particularly high on rookie second-round pick Braden Fiske, shouting him while appearing on Inside the Rams this weekend.
"I've been really pleased with Braden Fiske from the very first day we put the pads on," McVay said. "I thought he took the offseason program and he started exactly where he left off."
Offensive Struggles
The injuries to offensive linemen Jonah Jackson, Alaric Jackson, and Rob Havenstein were evident during joint practice as the Chargers defensive front featuring Joey Bosa, Bud Dupree, and Khalil Mack got the best of them early in the day. The Chargers notched three sacks quickly on the Rams at practice.
Still, head coach Sean McVay is not going to let injuries to the offensive line be an excuse for the Rams' performance.
“We might not have our guys throughout the course of the season," McVay told reporters. "We were able to stay relatively healthy last year and then we saw what it looked like the year before. That’s not gonna be an excuse for us.”
Even more apparent than the offensive line struggles were the struggles against the Chargers defensive backs and linebackers. The Chargers defense continued to swarm the Rams receivers and playmakers, notching tipped passes, interceptions, and turnovers throughout the day.
The Rams of course were not running their best offense, but still ended the day disappointed with their performance.
"Make no mistake about it, some of the things I saw," McVay said. "Particularly offensively, got way higher standards than what we looked like today
Injuries
Fiske left practice early Sunday, which McVay later noted was out of precaution. Fiske got a huge blister according to McVay.
Rams star second-year wide receiver Puka Nacua also left practice early. McVay was unsure what the presumed injury was as Nacua was spotted with an ice bag wrapped around his knee.
Up Ahead
In one week, the Rams will make their preseason debut for the season against the Dallas Cowboys. They will also play the Chargers and Houston Texans this preseason. They have joint practices upcoming against all three of their preseason foes.
