Rams' Verse Continues To Shine, Nears Major

The Los Angeles Rams (9-6) came out of Week 16 with another statement victory as they defeated the New York Jets (4-11) by a score of 19-9 to earn their fourth-straight win. Another strong defensive performance was led by rookie linebacker Jared Verse.
Verse is one of the odds on favorites to win Defensive Rookie of the Year as he continues to bolster his rookie resume, earning five tackles, and recovering a fumble this past weekend. Verse now has 63 tackles, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries in his first 15 NFL games.
There is no doubt that Verse is a special player and is a game changer for this defense, but his willingness to learn from his veteran teammates and selflessness is what makes him an even better player.
Rams head coach Sean McVay opened up on Monday regarding Verse and what he sees from the rookie in how he operates with his teammates and the type of confident hunger rather than cockiness and acting like he has all the answers. That makes him even more valuable to the Rams.
“I think he’s a special player, but he has a good humility about himself," McVay said. "He wants to be a great teammate. I think he's continuing to have great ownership of where his play opportunities arise within the framework of the defense, understanding that accountability to his teammates and to the defense and where are those opportunities that…’Alright, I’ve got a two-way go or I’ve got the ability to be able to disrupt some things knowing that I've to cover me on this rush right here. This is a play opportunity where I can really cut it loose.’ I've seen him be really responsive to coaching. He’s an exciting guy that has a great charisma. He has a great toughness about himself. I think he's continuing to use all these experiences as he matures and grows. I've been really pleased with how he’s improved in terms of just the overall accountability and the understanding of where you can impact it, but every play might not be that play based on what the intent of the call is or what exactly unfolds when you're playing your one-eleventh. It’s been good.”
There are few rookies in the league that are impacting games like Verse has for the Rams. He had a sensational season at Florida State a year ago and seamlessly made the transition to the NFL in less than a year. He is very deserving of the Defensive Rookie of the Year award as well.
