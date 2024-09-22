Rams vs 49ers: Expert Predictions For Crucial NFC West Matchup
The Los Angeles Rams 2024 season hasn't gone quite the way that anyone would have hoped for. Entering this weekend against the San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles sits with a record of 0-2 and they are coming off a terrible loss last week.
The Rams get to go home for the first time this season, which could prove to be worthwhile. They will look to get their season back on track but due to all the injuries that they've suffered, it could be tough.
So who wins this NFC West showdown? The staff at Rams on Sports Illustrated made predictions for the game.
Eva Geitheim: The Rams are too injured and while the 49ers are just injured. Their lines are both healthy which will be critical for running the ball and getting to Matthew Stafford.
Prediction: 49ers 27, Rams 14
Matt Levine: Both of these teams come in with some major injury problems but the 49ers may have just a little more health luck. Los Angeles will be without both star wide receivers and most of their offensive line. The Rams were heavily outplayed last week against the Arizona Cardinals and it could be ugly against the 49ers if they aren't careful. However, Los Angeles knows the 49ers well and will keep the game close but fail to grab a win.
Prediction: 49ers 20, Rams 17
Ricardo Sandoval: The Rams come into this game even more depleted than they did in their Week 2 matchup. L.A. will have their work cut out for them this weekend as they face a team that has dominated them for the past half-decade. The 49ers, with or without their top payers, always find a way to get under the Rams' skin and dominate in all three phases. I don't expect that to change this weekend, although the 49ers themselves are a depleted bunch.
Prediction: 49ers 26, Rams 17
Jeremy Hanna: I can’t help but feel bad for both of these teams right now. The 49ers and the Rams are two of the most beat-up teams in the league, with countless players on IR or questionable. However, San Francisco is less decimated, so they’re going to win this one.
Prediction: 49ers 24, Rams 17
Valentina Martinez: The Rams will go 0-3 to start the season. Although the San Francisco 49ers are missing a trio of offensive starters, the Rams have lost starters on both sides of the ball. Rams lose their third consecutive matchup, this time to another divisional rival.
Prediction: 49ers 21, Rams 10
John Robinson: The Rams fall to the 49ers. Despite the 49ers being with Deebo Samuel and Christian McCaffery they are still a better overall football team than the Rams. Los Angeles has a battered offensive line and the 49ers defense should dominate in this matchup as they breeze past their NFC West Rival.
Prediction: 49ers 28, Rams 0