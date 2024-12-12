Rams vs. 49ers Live Game Thread
SAN FRANCISCO -- The Los Angeles Rams (7-6) are looking to stay at the top of the NFC West with another crucial win this Thursday night as they travel north to face their bitter rival San Francisco 49ers (6-7). The Rams seek to make it three-straight wins and three-straight in the division.
Remember the rule of five. The game is over if the Los Angeles Rams win that key statistical battle. For those who don't remember it, it has to do with sacks and turnovers. If the Rams have three sacks and give up two, they are plus one. They are plus three if they get four turnovers and give up only one. That would give them a plus-four for the day. They want to get to a plus-five ratio every game. On average, teams that reach the rule of five scenarios win 91 percent of their NFL games.
The Rams are reeling off their upset win over the Buffalo Bills at home last Sunday, scoring 44 points, a season-high total. They converted 5-6 times in the red zone and scored points on six of their nine full drives. They will look to keep the good times rolling this week against the pesky 49ers.
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford just threw for a season-high 320 yards with two touchdown passes against the Bills. Second-year star wide receiver Puka Nacua also earned a season-high with 162 receiving yards on 12 catches with a receiving and rushing touchdown.
The Rams posted 44 points against a Bills defense that was allowing just over 18 points per game on average. This week, they will have to expose a 49ers defense that ranks third overall, giving up just 298.5 total yards per game and has recorded the 10th most amount of sacks this season (35).
The 49ers just snapped their three-game losing streak with a dominant 25-point win over the struggling Chicago Bears last week. Littered with injuries, the 49ers have struggled to keep their head above water this season and have seen their fair share of miscues occur with starting backups.
The run game will be the thinnest piece of the 49ers team as they top two running backs are likely out for the remainder of the regular season. All-Pro Christian McCaffrey was shut down for the rest of the year after Week 13 and secondary back Jordan Mason was put on injured reserce that same week.
In an effort to establish a serviceable rush attack, rookie back Isaac Guerendo stepped in for a large majority of career last week. He would also suffer an injury that currently has him listed as questionable for Thursday's game with the Rams. If Guerendo doesn't play, the 49ers are in trouble.
The Rams currently hold a 2-1 record in the division while the 49ers are 1-3 against NFC West opponents. A win for the Rams would potentially put them tied for first place in the division barring a loss from the Seattle Seahawks (8-5) on Sunday afternoon against the Green Bay Packers (9-4).
