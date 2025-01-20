Rams vs. Eagles: Who Stood Out in Playoff Loss?
The Los Angeles Rams lost to the Philadelphia Eagles 28 - 22 in the divisional round. The Rams had an opportunity to orchestrate a game-winning drive, and they got close, but alas, it wasn't meant to be. Although their season ended today, that doesn't detract from some stellar performances tonight.
There was a lot of chatter online regarding Jared Verse's comments about Eagles fans heading into the game. While the Eagles ultimately walked away with a win, it doesn't negate the fact that Verse came prepared to back up his comments.
He was playing aggressively all game and letting Eagles players hear it. He was instrumental in heating up the Ram's defense in the cold weather and made play after play. Most people will remember the moment when Saquon Barkley looked to Verse in his touchdown run.
Something they won't remember is the phenomenal game that Verse had. He had two sacks and three tackles for loss, as well as four solo tackles. Unfortunately, his rookie campaign ends here, but if it's any solace for Ram's fans, he will most likely walk away with the DROY award, and his future is very bright.
The Rams needed all the help they could get, and in terms of kicking, they got it. It's never a good sign when a team punts the ball, especially in the playoffs. However, whenever the Rams had to punt the ball away, they felt confident rolling out Ethan Evans.
Evans had himself a game and will go down as an unsung hero in this loss. He was called up to punt the ball 5 times, and he consistently pinned the Eagles in their own 20. In fact, out of those 5 times he punted, 4 of them were inside the Eagles 20-yard line.
Evans punted for more than 200 yards, and he averaged 50 yards a punt, which is doubly impressive when considering the weather conditions that they were playing in. Evans gave the Ram's defense golden opportunities to contain them, and they were unable to capitalize.
Finally, Christian Rozeboom had himself a game with eight total tackles, leading both teams in that category. He was all over the field and did his best to contain Barkley, although he got the better of him in some possessions.
After signing a one-year deal with the Rams, he is set to enter free agency in 2025. I believe he is a player the Rams should look to retain, as he was a serviceable linebacker for them throughout this season and last season.
The Rams had an opportunity to do something special for the city of LA, and it didn't come to fruition. With Stafford not getting any younger, one wonders what the future of this core looks like. Regardless, the Rams have young key pieces on offense and defense, and Sean McVay is still a top-10 coach in the NFL.
While this loss does sting, I believe it's important to see the bright side of things, and it's undeniable that these players balled out on the biggest stage.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE