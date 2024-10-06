Ram Digest

Rams vs Packers: Biggest Keys to LA Taking Down Green Bay

Sep 29, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) warms up before the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Rams are looking to avoid a disastrous 1-4 start to the NFL season, as they defend home field against Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers. Rams' head coach Sean McVay has not used their laundry list of injuries as an excuse for their lack of success as they are prepared to pull off an uncanny upset on Sunday. Here are the three biggest keys for the Rams in order for them to leave Sofi Stadium with a victory.

1. Pressuring Jordan Love and Packers Offense

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) throws an incomplete pass to running back Aaron Jones under pressure from Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) during their football game Sunday, November 5, 2023, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. / Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Rams' defense will have a tough task on Sunday as they have to figure out a way to slow down Love and this top-three ranked Packers offense. Los Angeles rookies Jared Verse and Braden Fiske will have to play like two men possessed in the trenches as pressuring the Green Bay signal-caller will be a must if this defense wants to have any success. The two Florida State Seminoles have been the best defenders on this young Rams' defense and their maturity on Sunday will be imperative.

2. Win the Special Teams Battle

Jan 14, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Tutu Atwell (5) runs after a catch for a touchdown during the first half of a 2024 NFC wild card game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images / Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Field position will be pivotal in this game, and special teams could be the X-factor. The Rams' coverage units must be sharp to prevent any big returns that could swing momentum. Punter Ethan Evans must pin the Packers deep into their own territory, forcing Jordan Love and the Packers’ offense to work with long fields. Additionally, Rams kicker Joshua Karty needs to convert any scoring chances, as missed field goals could shift the game's momentum. The Rams elected to utilize the rookie kicker after the lack of production by Brett Maher and Lucas Havrisik. Winning the special teams phase is often overlooked but will be essential for the Rams to come out on top.

3. Matthew Stafford and Kyren Williams have to be Special

Dec 3, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (23) celebrates with quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) in the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Browns SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

If the Rams want any chance at pulling off an upset on Sunday it will take a Pro Bowl effort from both Matthew Stafford and Kyren Williams. The face of the franchise in Stafford will have to play near-flawless football as he and his group of backup wide receivers are going to need to be on the same page executing the offense. Williams will have to be electric on the ground as looks to have his eighth consecutive game with a touchdown, which is currently the best active streak in the NFL.

