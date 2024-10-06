Rams vs Packers: Biggest Keys to LA Taking Down Green Bay
The Los Angeles Rams are looking to avoid a disastrous 1-4 start to the NFL season, as they defend home field against Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers. Rams' head coach Sean McVay has not used their laundry list of injuries as an excuse for their lack of success as they are prepared to pull off an uncanny upset on Sunday. Here are the three biggest keys for the Rams in order for them to leave Sofi Stadium with a victory.
1. Pressuring Jordan Love and Packers Offense
The Rams' defense will have a tough task on Sunday as they have to figure out a way to slow down Love and this top-three ranked Packers offense. Los Angeles rookies Jared Verse and Braden Fiske will have to play like two men possessed in the trenches as pressuring the Green Bay signal-caller will be a must if this defense wants to have any success. The two Florida State Seminoles have been the best defenders on this young Rams' defense and their maturity on Sunday will be imperative.
2. Win the Special Teams Battle
Field position will be pivotal in this game, and special teams could be the X-factor. The Rams' coverage units must be sharp to prevent any big returns that could swing momentum. Punter Ethan Evans must pin the Packers deep into their own territory, forcing Jordan Love and the Packers’ offense to work with long fields. Additionally, Rams kicker Joshua Karty needs to convert any scoring chances, as missed field goals could shift the game's momentum. The Rams elected to utilize the rookie kicker after the lack of production by Brett Maher and Lucas Havrisik. Winning the special teams phase is often overlooked but will be essential for the Rams to come out on top.
3. Matthew Stafford and Kyren Williams have to be Special
If the Rams want any chance at pulling off an upset on Sunday it will take a Pro Bowl effort from both Matthew Stafford and Kyren Williams. The face of the franchise in Stafford will have to play near-flawless football as he and his group of backup wide receivers are going to need to be on the same page executing the offense. Williams will have to be electric on the ground as looks to have his eighth consecutive game with a touchdown, which is currently the best active streak in the NFL.
