Rams vs Packers: Expert Predictions For NFC Showdown
The Los Angeles Rams are getting ready to battle it out with the Green Bay Packers this Sunday at 1:25 p.m. PT in SoFi Stadium.
Both teams are coming into this game fresh off of close losses they could have won. Now, it's time to see who the experts at Rams on Sports Illustrated think will come out on top.
Matt Levine: This is a big game for both teams as the Rams will look to keep their season from completely spiraling out of control. Green Bay will want to get back on track following a tough loss last week. The Packers have the edge here even being on the road. Los Angeles drops another game, putting their season on life support.
Prediction: Packers 30, Rams 20
John Robinson: The Rams put together a surprising win against the Packers at home. Key additions to the Rams' secondary will be the difference maker for this game as Mattew Stafford leads Los Angeles to their second win of the season,
Prediction: Rams 27, Packers 24
Valentina Martinez: Although the Rams managed to beat their division rivals, the 49ers, in Week 3, the team failed to carry the momentum over to the next matchup with Chicago. Los Angeles lost 24-18 to the Bears in Week 4. I believe the downward spiral continues against Green Bay.
Prediction: Packers 34, Rams 21
Ricardo Sandoval: The Packers have beat the Rams four consecutive times dating back to 2021 and I see a fifth consecutive on the horizon. Although the Packers are banged up, it's nowhere near close to where the Rams stand. L.A. is limited and their defense is atrocious thus far. This game will be an uphill battle for the Rams especially with Jordan Love under center for Green Bay.
Prediction: Packers 35, Rams 24
Eva Geitheim: Going with the Packers beating the Rams. Not sure about this pick, but see the Packers offense becoming too much for the Rams defense.
Prediction: Packers 28, Rams 20
Jeremy Hanna: The Rams are fighting an uphill battle as they go up against a Packers team that has gotten its star quarterback back. Stafford should have no problem with Green Bay’s defense even without Kupp and Nacua. However, the Packers will prove too much for LA’s defense, even with the recent adjustments.
Prediction: Packers 34, Rams 24
