Rams Win Fifth-Straight, Slip By Cardinals On Saturday Night
The Los Angeles Rams (10-6) earned their fifth-straight win with a 13-9 victory over the Arizona Cardinals (7-9) in a tough divisional matchup at SoFi Stadium. The Rams had one game-saving play that earned them a very high chance at clinching the NFC West this weekend.
After a very slow start to the game that featured a combined seven punts and one turnover on downs. The first points were not scored until the three minute mark of the second quarter when Rams running back Kyren Williams found the end zone for his 14th rushing touchdown of the year.
The Rams would add a field goal before the end of the half as rookie kicker Joshua Karty nailed a career-long 53-yard field goal. The Rams would take a 10-0 lead into halftime of a very slow game offensively from both sides.
The second half was a nail biter for the Rams as the Cardinals made a comeback, scoring nine unanswered points out of the break. Karty would reply with a second field goal to make the score 13-9 midway through in the fourth quarter.
The Cardinals were on a game-winning with first and goal at the Rams' five-yard line, trailing by four. With 37 seconds left, Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray delivered a pass that bounced off the helmet of tight end Trey McBride and into the hands of Rams cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon.
A game-saving interception by Witherspoon as he has been filling in for cornerback Cobie Durant over the past few weeks and earned the starting role this week. He made his opportunity count with a sensational play to seal the Rams' ninth win their last 11 games after a 1-4 start.
It was just another day at the office for second-year star wide receiver Puka Nacua as he garnered 10 catches for 129 receiving yards. It was the fifth game that Nacua has recorded over 100 yards and he has only played in 11 games this season. Those are elite, Pro Bowl numbers.
The Rams pass rush was sensational all night long, pressuring Murray for all four quarters. They forced four sacks for a total loss of 38 yards. Rams rookie defensive lineman and candidate for Defensive Rookie of the Year Braden Fiske led the way with two sacks.
With the win, the Rams are now waiting to see what happens around the NFL on Sunday to determine if they will have clinched the division before their Week 18 battle with the Seattle Seahawks (9-7). The Rams need a few different teams to win this week and they will clinch.
To read about how the Rams can clinch the division with the results of other games, CLICK HERE.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE