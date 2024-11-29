Rams WR Continues to Rise In NFL History
The Los Angeles Rams (5-6) may be struggling to this point in the season, but their young wide receiver Puka Nacua has doen anything but struggle since coming back from a knee injury. Nacua missed five games early in the season and has already entered elite company this season.
In the Rams' 37-20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, Nacua earned nine receptions for 113 yards, tying him for second for most100-yard receiving games over their first 23 career games with 10. He ties Minnesota Vikings's receiver Justin Jefferson and five behind former Ram Odell Beckham Jr.
Nacua has played in just six games this season and has recorded over 100 yards in half of those contests. He was just two yards away from a fourth triple-digit receiving yard game in Week 10 against the Miami Dolphins when he recorded nine receptions for 98 yards.
Surprisingly enough, Nacua has just one touchdown that came in Week 11 against the New England Patriots. and it was not an easy play to make. Quarterback Matthew Stafford tossed a ball to the back corner of the end zone and Nacua had to superman dive to lay out and make the catch.
Working alongside veteran All-Pro pass catcher Cooper Kupp, Nacua is able to have some of the attention taken off of him which allows for his consistent success. If he was the only strong receiving threat, it would be much easier for opposing defenses to scheme and limit his production.
It is extremly impressive how impactful Nacua has been in such a short time and give Stafford yet another dangerous threat in the pass attack. Having Nacua's name surrounded by others such as Jefferson and Beckhams, it says something about the trajectory of his career and where it is going.
It would not be surprising if Nacua is able to gain yet another 100-yard game as he and the Rams will stack up against the New Orleans Saints (4-7) this Sunday, who possess the third worst passing defense in the NFL. They are allowing an average of 256.6 yards per game through the air.
