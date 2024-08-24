Rams WR Could be Trade Candidate Before Regular Season Starts
The Los Angeles Rams' offense is set to be among the most potent and explosive in the NFL in the upcoming 2024 season.
The Rams have all the pieces to be an elite offense. Outside of their star quarterback, Matthew Stafford, the Rams have the personnel and weapons to help lead L.A. to the next level, which includes the wide receiver room.
The Rams' wide receivers are set to have a remarkable 2024 campaign. L.A. is loaded with talent, led by All-Pro wide receivers Cooper Kupp, Puka Nacua, and Demarcus Robinson. These three will play a significant role, but so will the other wide receivers on the team.
While the Rams are loaded with talent and depth in that position group, one of the pass catchers could be traded before the season begins.
According to NFL.com's Lead Draft writer Eric Edholm, he listed Tutu Atwell as a player who could be traded or cut soon.
"The Rams are pretty loaded at receiver, with Cooper Kupp, Puka Nacua and Demarcus Robinson often lining up as the wideouts when they use 11 personnel," wrote Edholm. "The emergence of second-year WR Xavier Smith and rookie Jordan Whittington, along with a good camp from journeyman Tyler Johnson, gives the Rams the kind of depth where they could consider floating Atwell’s name in talks."
"Sean McVay recently said Atwell’s role this season was “to be determined” before showering the fourth-year receiver with praise. It’s been reported the Rams are not looking to deal Atwell, but I suspect they might be open to a respectable offer."
Outside of the three wide receivers previously mentioned, Jordan Whittington, Xavier Smith, and possibly Tyler Johnson will likely play a role in the upcoming season.
For one reason or another, Atwell has struggled to consistently find his footing in Los Angeles. The Rams drafted Atwell in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft with the No. 57 overall pick. At the time, it was a head-scratching move, and that continues to be the case, especially with who the Rams ended up passing on in the draft.
It hasn't been a total bust, as his 2023 season went quite well as a fourth receiving option. He collected 39 receptions on 67 targets for 483 receiving yards and three touchdowns in 16 games.
Atwell will enter a contract year, and if the Rams don't believe he will meet or exceed expectations, he will likely be on another team or look for another team soon.
