Rams' WR Kupp Sounds Off on Development During the Season
During the Los Angeles Rams winning streak, one player that has been missing in action has been wide receiver Cooper Kupp. Kupp is on the field but has not got the volume of touches, targets, and numbers that we are used to seeing from him. The coaching staff will look to get Kupp more involved early on in games.
If the Rams make the playoffs, Kupp will be a big part of the offense and whether they make a run in the playoffs or not. The bright side is that Kupp does not complain about not getting the ball in his hands. He like the whole receiving core wants to win and get everyone involved in the offense.
"I think the coaches do a good job getting a good plan together for the week and making sure that we do the stuff we need to do," said Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp. "Obviously, you lose a day, you have Christmas in the middle of things, but it's the nature of the business. You're coming in on Christmas and getting the work that you need to get in. I feel good about where we're at.”
Kupp does everything he can to get better each season and also during the course of a season.
"I think it's more of an emphasis on the coaching and understanding that there's still development that's happening during the season. I think you can get caught up sometimes feeling like there's all this game planning and stuff that's going on, but at the end of the day you're practicing football. You’re trying to hone your craft and trying to become a better football player in the midst of all that stuff. Part of that is coaches allowing you to do stuff at practice that lets that happen, trying new things, challenging yourself, and practicing with an intensity and an urgency that stresses you, puts your body in a position where it has to adapt, and has to move, being able to play with the speed out there that your mind has to process what's happening. I think because we do that, guys continue to get better during the course of the year. I think that's why you've seen what we've done in December.”
