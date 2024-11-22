Rams' Young LB Excelling In Key Defensive Stat
The Los Angeles Rams (5-5) have the seventh-most sacks in the league as a team with 27 total through 10 games. Their production has come from several young players but second-year linebacker Byron Young has been the most consistent with six on the season.
Young is balling out in his second year in the league and has caught fire with a little hot streak in the sack category. He has recorded a sack in four-straight games, dating back to the Rams' Week 7 win over the Minnesota Vikings.
The former Tennessee Volunteer was drafted in the third round of last year's NFL Draft and made an immediate impact in his first year in the league. He played in all 17 games as a rookie, totaling 61 tackles, eight sacks, and two forced fumbles.
Young is on pace to shatter multiple first-year stats this season as he already has 37 tackles and six sacks through 10 games. He has a done of football left this year and his production has only gotten better as the season has progressed.
He is the current team leader in sacks, adding to the laundry list of young stud players on this Rams defense that continue to shine. Young's draft class partner, Kobie Turner, is right behind him on the team leaderboard with five sacks so far. Turner was selected just 12 picks after Young was taken.
Not enough can be said about the production of Young and the rest of this defensive unit in their first few years of NFL football. It is very rare to see a collective group have such success this early. Usually, it is one or two players that impress in their first few years. Instead, its nearly the entire Rams defense.
Young will have another chance keep that sack streak alive as his defense will welcome one of the NFC's best in the Philadelphia Eagles (8-2).
Possessing the number one rushing offense in the league, the Eagles will utiliize their top two runners in All-Pro back Saquon Barkley and the team's leading rush scorer, Jalen Hurts, who has 11 scores with his feet. Young will have his hands full trying to bring down Hurts to pick up yet another sack.
